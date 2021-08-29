Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to provide rides for frontline workers amid Ida

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will provide rides to frontline workers amid Hurricane Ida, if needed.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler released the following statement:

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department wants everyone to be weather aware over the next 24 to 48 hours. Potentially dangerous flooding, down trees and powerlines are anticipated and may block roadways. Citizens should stay away from downed trees and powerlines. The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to check on their neighbors and the elderly when safe to do so.

Now is the time to have emergency items such as flashlights, emergency medical kits, additional batteries for all essential communication equipment, and enough food and water to last for a few days. Once the brunt of the storm strikes your area, STAY OFF ROADWAYS, if at all possible. Emergency shelters will be designated by the Hinds Co. Emergency Management Center at the following locations: The JPD Training Academy, located at 3000 St. Charles Street, and Champion Gym at 1355 Hattiesburg Street.

The Sheriff’s Department will assist in the transport of essential medical personnel to and from hospitals if needed. And bottled water distribution points will be established when the need arises.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler