Homeowners on Mississippi coast battle storm surge as Sally approaches

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Sally in Mississippi is Bay St. Louis. One man, who was trying to build his retirement home, has been forced to wait out the storm in an RV.

“We could feel every little movement, and I pulled in all my awning, but it rocks a little bit we feel, if it rocks a little bit. But if it gets any worse than that, we’ll leave and go to my sons house,” said Steve Lombardo.

He first moved to Bay St. Louis the weekend Cristobal hit the coast.

“I tied all the lumber down and all the pylons down, so they don’t float off and do any damage, but it is what it is.”

Up and down Highway 603 in Hancock County, more than 100 homes sit surrounded by water. The Board of Supervisors issued a mandatory evacuation, but some are fed up.

“There’s no retainer wall like the one they have in New Orleans. There’s no where to evacuate to. I’d like to see if there was a way we could pump the water out as fast as it comes in,” said Robert Fisher.

On the other said of the bay is Pass Christian. Several roads have been closed due to the storm surge.

