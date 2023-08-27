JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released a preparedness guide for Mississippians to follow when hurricanes and other natural disasters strike.

Storms, such as Hurricane Katrina, have caused unprecedented damage and death in the Gulf Coast and the Magnolia State. The guide contains information on flooding, emergency planning, and more. Below are the big takeaways.

Emergency Supply Kit:

• Three-day supply of water (one gallon per person, per day). • Three-day supply of non-perishable food. • Flashlight. • Portable radio and NOAA weather radio. • Extra batteries. • Phone chargers. • First aid kit with prescription medications. • Multi-purpose tool. • Sanitation and personal hygiene items. • Copies of important documents. • Extra cash. Depending on your family’s needs, you may also want to include extra medical items, baby supplies, and pet supplies.

For those with additional medical needs:

• At least a week-long supply of prescription medicines along with a list of all medications, dosage and any allergies. • Descriptions of required accommodations, medical conditions and/or functional needs. • List of medical supplies and durable medical equipment needed • Extra eyeglasses and/or hearing-aid batteries. • Extra wheelchair batteries and/or oxygen. • A list of the style and serial number of medical devices. Include special instructions for operating your equipment if needed. • Copies of medical insurance and Medicare cards. • Contact information for doctors as well as relatives or friends who should be notified if you are hurt. • If you have a service animal, you’ll need pet food, extra water, the animal’s collar with ID tag, medical records and any other supplies. • Handheld electronic devices loaded with movies and games (and spare chargers), headphones to decrease auditory distractions and comfort snacks and toys that meet needs for stimulation.

Develop an Evacuation Plan:

• Plan your primary evacuation route well ahead of time. • Establish an alternative evacuation route just in case. • Determine where your family will stay during the disaster. • Create a list of essential belongings you intend to bring. • Have a plan for your pets.

Develop a Communication Plan:

• Establish a way to get in touch with loved ones. • Designate an emergency meeting place in case your family becomes separated. • Appoint a friend or family member who is not affected by the storm to be a point of contact. • Have a way to receive the latest weather updates.

Flooding facts and tips:

• Six inches of fast-moving water can knock you off your feet. • 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car. • 18-24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, trucks, and vans. • More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. • If you can’t see the road, Do not drive through the water. • Never drive around barricades into floodwaters. • Move to higher ground. • Don’t underestimate the power of water! • Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast.

After the storm:

• Wait to return to the impacted area until local authorities deem it safe.

• Make sure the main electrical switch is off before you re-enter your home.

• Do not drink or use tap water until there is confirmation that it is not contaminated.

• If using an emergency generator, keep it outside. NEVER run the generator in the house or garage.

• If you come across a fallen power line, stay back at least 500 feet and NEVER touch the line.

• Before the cleanup process begins, take pictures to document the damage and file an insurance claim

To access MEMA’s hurricane preparedness guide, click here or go to their website, msmema.org