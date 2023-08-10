JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season underway, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is offering a few tips to help South Mississippians prepare before a storm threatens the Gulf Coast.

“Now is the time to ramp up your preparedness efforts,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Know your evacuation plan and make sure you have what you need in case of an evacuation. MDOT offers very helpful free resources to help you prepare and get out of harm’s way.”

Here are a few tips to help you prepare for an evacuation during 2023 peak hurricane season:

Know your evacuation route. Congestion on U.S. 49 will increase rapidly during an evacuation. Instead, take one of the more than 20 evacuation routes included in the 2023 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide . The guide also includes other vital evacuation information. Download it in English, Spanish, or Vietnamese at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .

Allow ample time to get to your destination safely. Practice safe driving and be patient!

Most of the time, there’s no need to evacuate hundreds of miles away. For most storms, evacuating 60-70 miles inland will help you avoid storm surge and high winds. However, always follow directives from local officials based on the storm’s path and intensity.

Keep your vehicle half full or half-charged during peak hurricane season.

Know what to include in your Hurricane Survival Kit and how to prepare your home or property to weather the storm by downloading MDOT’s Hurricane Survival Checklist at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .

Monitor approaching storms and follow the advice of state and local officials. If possible, evacuate early.