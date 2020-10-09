Hurricane Delta could impact travel in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Delta is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Jackson-metro area this weekend. Drivers could see fallen trees and powerlines Saturday morning.
Interim Hinds County EMA Director Joey Perkins said they’re preparing the department’s emergency equipment in order to respond to calls.
“Ahead of Delta coming, we’re making sure our equipment ready; our chainsaws, our highwater vehicles, our boats, the same thing we always do. And encouraging the public to be prepared with emergency equipment and have multiple ways to receive emergency warnings,” he stated.
