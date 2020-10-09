Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 2 storm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – Hurricane Delta is bringing bands of rain and blustery winds to Louisiana as it spins toward the state’s southwest coast.

Forecasters said the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season would likely make landfall on Friday evening. The question was how powerful Delta would be by the time it makes landfall.

In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center said Delta had weakened to a Category 2 strength with winds of 110 mph. The storm is approaching the part of Louisiana where Hurricane Laura caused more than 30 deaths in late August.

Businesses have boarded up and people rushed to prepare before hunkering down or leaving for safety elsewhere. towards the state.

