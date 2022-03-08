NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency released a snapshot of state and federal assistance approved in the six months since Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Individual Assistance

More than 563,500 applications for individual assistance have been approved

More than $1.16 billion has been distributed to survivors

More than $334 million has been provided in grants for repair

More than $309 million allotted for rental assistance

40 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) have opened across 17 parishes

More than 76,000 Louisianians have used the DRCs to submit disaster assistance applications

Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than 25,500 applications for low-interest disaster loans totaling $1.28 billion including:

25,637 home loans for nearly $1.2 billion

1,623 business loans for more than $103 million

Hazard Mitigation/National Flood Insurance Program

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) have paid out more than 14,500 claims totaling more than $640 million.

Mitigation specialists have interacted with 22,000 survivors about repairing and rebuilding their homes safer and stronger.

Hazard Mitigation’s web resources or Louisiana Vietnamese Mitigation have resulted in more than 18,000 individual page visits.

Public Assistance

510 applicants have requested assistance from FEMA’s Public Assistance and more than $150 million has been obligated to date.

Approximately 22.5 million cubic yards of debris have been removed. That is nearly the equivalent of filling the Superdome 2 times (11 mill cu yd = Superdome).

FEMA Direct Temporary Housing