JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong winds and storm weather have caused damage across Central and South Mississippi overnight as Hurricane Ida crossed the state line.

Ida is now a tropical storm with maximum winds of 60 mph. Sustained tropical storm conditions are still expected across the state today as it weakens.

Downed trees along I-55 North in McComb

Roadway at 25th & 7th in Hattiesburg (Courtesy of Hattiesburg Police Department)

Michel Street in Brandon (Courtesy of Wayne KenKinnon)

