Hurricane Ida evacuees take shelter in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Ida evacuees said it is nerve-racking and frustrating as they wait in limbo to return home. If you drive past hotels in Jackson, it is very likely to see an increase in Louisiana tags as many have evacuated New Orleans.

Dominic Steward, an evacuee, said, ‘‘I Just hope that things can get back up and running as soon as possible, that like the power grid can be repaired quickly, and transmission lines can get back up, and people can get their power up and get back to their lives.”

For many, information about what’s happening is limited and connections are interrupted in New Orleans and its surrounding suburbs due to power outages.

“My grandparents need a lot of medical attention, so it was either throw them into a hospital where we are going to lose power anyway or get them somewhere safe with electricity and air conditioning,” said Adam King, an evacuee, “I did not have a choice. I have to take care of my family. That is why we left.”

On Monday, New Orleans officials advised evacuees to stay out of the city while crews work to repair the damage.