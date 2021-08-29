Tropical Storm impacts McComb with strong winds, rain

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy winds and rain are beginning to increase throughout McComb. Some areas are without electricity and several downed trees have caused I-55 North near Delaware Exit in Pike County to shut down.
Earlier a power line fell and blocked I-55 North, but authorities have now cleared it.
Currently tropical storm wind gusts have reached 40 miles per hour and that wind field is expected to expand across Central Mississippi overnight.
Winds even knocked down a McComb gas station’s pump number and stop signs can be seen shaking from the strong winds.
