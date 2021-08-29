Tropical Storm impacts McComb with strong winds, rain

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Heavy winds and rain are beginning to increase throughout McComb. Some areas are without electricity and several downed trees have caused I-55 North near Delaware Exit in Pike County to shut down.

I-55 N out of McComb is a mess. Tree across the whole 2 lanes. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/9LNxsSrPJa — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) August 30, 2021

Downtown McComb is almost pitch black in some areas. Only our headlights give light. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/Rp2rLEFk3y — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) August 30, 2021

Earlier a power line fell and blocked I-55 North, but authorities have now cleared it.

Power line across I-55 northbound near Delaware exit in McComb. Transformer blew up, cops blocking off interstate. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/RPCKzIlzhS — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) August 30, 2021

Currently tropical storm wind gusts have reached 40 miles per hour and that wind field is expected to expand across Central Mississippi overnight.

Winds even knocked down a McComb gas station’s pump number and stop signs can be seen shaking from the strong winds.

