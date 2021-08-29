Hurricane Ida knocks Entergy transmission lines out of service in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Catastrophic wind damage caused by Hurricane Ida have cut power to all eight transmission lines used by Entergy to supply electricity to the New Orleans area.

Entergy is currently working feverishly to assess the damage and formulate a plan to restore power as nearly 1 million customers are without power Sunday night.

In the meantime, Entergy has provided back-up generation to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, however power will not be restored to the lines on Sunday.

Crews will continue to work to remedy the situation.