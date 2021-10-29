Hurricane Ida unemployment assistance now available

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for Amite, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Harrison, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.

According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), people who were living or working in one of the listed counties at the time of Hurricane Ida are eligible for assistance. Those who were self-employed, unable to travel to their job, or were scheduled to start a job are also eligible.

Eligibility guidelines are as follows:

Became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household.

Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business.

Are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.

The deadline to apply for assistance is November 29, 2021.

You can apply here or call (601)-493-9428 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.