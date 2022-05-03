The first week of May is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and each day focuses on a different preparation topic.

Sunday was dedicated to determining your hurricane risk and Monday’s attention was on developing an evacuation plan.

Tuesday’s focus is on assembling disaster supplies for your emergency kit. Whether you’re evacuating or sheltering-in-place, you’re going to need supplies not just to get through the storm but for the potentially lengthy and unpleasant aftermath.

FEMA says just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a long recovery period too. Water and electricity could be out for a week or more, as was the case for many residents in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida last year.

The National Hurricane Center recommends having enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last each person in your family for a minimum of three days.

The NHC also encourages you to make sure you have extra cash, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, and a portable crank or solar powered USB charger to charge your cell phone.

Download a printable version of an emergency kit checklist to take with you to the store.

For a full list of the topics covered throughout Hurricane Preparedness Week, click here.