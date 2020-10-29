Hurricane Zeta brings strong winds, rain to Mississippi

AP NEWS (La.) - A Louisiana coroner is confirming the first known death from Hurricane Zeta, that of a 55-year-old man who was electrocuted by downed power lines.

Alyson Neel, a spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Health, said the death was disclosed by the coroner for Orleans Parish on Wednesday night. The dead man’s name wasn’t immediately released by the coroner’s office and exact circumstances of the death were not immediately disclosed.