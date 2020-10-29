Hurricane Zeta brings strong winds, rain to Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta brought strong winds and rain to Mississippi after making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday night. Neighbors along the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt are being affected.
