Ida ‘severely’ impacts blood collections for Mississippi Blood Services

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) said Hurricane Ida has severely impacted blood collections across the state.

The storm caused many blood drives to be canceled, which has affected the state’s already critical blood shortage. According to MBS officials, the agency lost upwards of 150 lifesaving blood products on Monday.

They said the loss of the blood products has put Mississippi patients at risk. MBS leaders are encouraging Mississippians to call 601-368-2673 or visit msblood.com to find a location to donate.