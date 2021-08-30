Ida’s impact: 1 million without power across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 1,000,000 customers in Louisiana are waking up without power Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

That includes the entire city of New Orleans, according to city officials. The city’s power supplier — Entergy — confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screenshot that cited “catastrophic transmission damage” for the power failure.

Jefferson Parish has more than 200,000 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. New Orleans Parish has roughly 177,000 people in the dark.

In Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Lafourche, and Terrebonne Parishes, nearly every customer in the parish was without power.

You can keep an eye on outages across the state by clicking here.

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 855,000 across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ida intensified so swiftly Saturday into Sunday that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to stay indoors. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)