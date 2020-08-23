Ingalls Shipbuilding suspends operations ahead of storms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – As Hurricane Marco approaches the Gulf Coast, Ingalls Shipbuilding suspended all operations in Mississippi on Monday, August, 24.

Additionally Ingalls’ UNO facility in Louisiana will be closed through Wednesday, August 26, according to WLOX. Only those employees specifically instructed to report for work on Monday should do so.

The company said that it has heavy weather preparations in place, in all of its facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana.

