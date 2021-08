HURLEY, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to Hurricane Ida, two Jackson County shelters will open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The locations are listed below:

St. Martin Shelter, located at 13000 Walker Road

East Central Shelter, located at 18413 Highway 613

There is a mask requirement and an expectation of reasonable social distancing in the shelters.

