Jackson mayor provides updates on Hurricane Ida preps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Saturday, August 28 to provide updates related to Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, which will be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Ida is expected to bring significant rain, wind and possible tornadoes to Mississippi.

If you live in a low-lying area, you are asked to prepare now.

The mayor said Public Works crews will be on standby if they are needed. He announced the viaducts on Gallatin Street and Monument Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday, August 30, because these areas are prone to flooding. Sandbags are also being provided to neighbors. The sandbags will be provided until Tuesday, August 31.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said neighbors should find alternate routes if roads are flooded. Wind could cause trees to fall in the city, and neighbors should report fallen trees to the 311 system.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the department will be operating on its emergency plan during the hurricane. All officers will be available to respond. If neighbors need help from the police department, they can call 601-960-1234. Leaders said 911 should only be used for emergencies.

Two shelters will also be open in the city for those who need shelter:

Jackson Police Training Academy – 3000 St. Charles Street

Champion Gym – 1355 Hattiesburg Street

Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens encouraged neighbors to avoid downed trees and powerlines. The fire department’s High Water Rescue team will be activated. If they are needed, they will respond.

Mayor Lumumba encouraged neighbors to make an emergency plan now and have an evacuation route in place. He also encouraged neighbors to gather medicine and supplies for several days in case they need to leave immediately or services are cut off in their area.

Hinds County EOC Director Joey Perkins said they are in contact with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), and they will monitor the National Weather Service (NWS) and provide updates as needed.

Mayor Lumumba encouraged citizens to go to www.jacksonms.gov and click the CodeRED tab. Neighbors can create an account to receive alerts about water outages, downed trees and other critical alerts in the city.

