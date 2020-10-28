Jones County to open shelter ahead of Zeta

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County leaders announced the Jones County FEMA-361 Saferoom, located 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shelter will be open for anyone seeking a safer place to be during the threats associated with Hurricane Zeta.

Emergency leaders said the county could see anywhere from 30mph to 60mph winds, along with downed trees and power lines.

Here are some safety tips:

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows.

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

The local government public works departments and beat barns in Jones County will be working hard to restore the roadways, but unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged for everyone’s safety.

