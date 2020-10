JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced it will offer a Walmart shuttle run for students ahead of Hurricane Delta.

Students will be able to pick-up groceries and necessary supplies. The shuttle will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9.

The shuttle will run every 45 minutes. It will pick up students at the round-a-bout at the Plaza entrance. The last shuttle will run at 4:30 p.m.