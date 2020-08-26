Laura strengthens into dangerous Category 4 hurricane

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) – Laura is rapidly gaining strength and raising fears that it could come ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas and Louisiana.

Forecasters say the system could deliver a 20-foot storm surge that would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities. Authorities implored coastal residents to flee.

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to reach Category 3 status, and it continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

Laura was on track to arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

Hurricane #Laura Advisory 27A: Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Reports Laura Has Become an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Expected Along the Northwest Gulf Coast Tonight. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

