Laurel church collecting donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of a Laurel church are collecting donations to take to survivors of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Trinity Baptist Church is collecting the following items:
- Bottled water
- Gatorade/Powerade
- Baby formula
- Baby diapers
- Adult diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
- All forms of cleaning supplies including bleach, brooms, mops, gloves
- Canned food items
- Non perishable food items
- Snacks
- Insect repellent
- Adult hygiene products including toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- 5 gallon buckets
- Hand sanitizer
- Baby wipes
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made out to Trinity Baptist Church. You will need to write “Disaster Relief” in the footnote section of the checks.
The church will accept donations until a 53′ 18-wheeler trailer is full.
Our destination in southeast Louisiana is unknown, but Trinity Baptist Church assures that these relief items will arrive where there is the greatest need. Further assistance: 601-425-4276 or 601-466-8237. (No clothing or furniture accepted at this time)Trinity Baptist Church