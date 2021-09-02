Laurel church collecting donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

A building was destroyed after Hurricane Ida passed through on August 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of a Laurel church are collecting donations to take to survivors of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Trinity Baptist Church is collecting the following items:

Bottled water

Gatorade/Powerade

Baby formula

Baby diapers

Adult diapers

Feminine hygiene products

All forms of cleaning supplies including bleach, brooms, mops, gloves

Canned food items

Non perishable food items

Snacks

Insect repellent

Adult hygiene products including toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo

Paper towels

Toilet paper

5 gallon buckets

Hand sanitizer

Baby wipes

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made out to Trinity Baptist Church. You will need to write “Disaster Relief” in the footnote section of the checks.

The church will accept donations until a 53′ 18-wheeler trailer is full.