LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is collecting supplies for Hurricane Idalia relief in Florida.

Volunteers will leave on Friday, September 8 with an 18-wheeler load of supplies going to Cedar Key, Florida.

The church will collect the following items:

Cleaning supplies, bleach, Lysol, mops, and dust pans

Non-perishable food items and snacks

Baby diapers and wipes

Baby food and formula

Feminine hygiene products

Paper towels, toilet paper, and trash bags

Adult hygiene products

Soap

Shampoo

Deodorant

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Brush and combs

Small first aid kits

Insect repellent

Water

Powdered Gatorade

Plastic food bags and Ziplock bags

Flash lights and batteries

Gloves

Hammers and nails

Duct tape

Tarps

Candles

Clothes pins

Can openers

Laundry detergent

Monetary donations can be made payable to Trinity Baptist.

Supplies can be dropped off at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 35 Trinity Road in Laurel, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.