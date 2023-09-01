LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is collecting supplies for Hurricane Idalia relief in Florida.
Volunteers will leave on Friday, September 8 with an 18-wheeler load of supplies going to Cedar Key, Florida.
The church will collect the following items:
- Cleaning supplies, bleach, Lysol, mops, and dust pans
- Non-perishable food items and snacks
- Baby diapers and wipes
- Baby food and formula
- Feminine hygiene products
- Paper towels, toilet paper, and trash bags
- Adult hygiene products
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Brush and combs
- Small first aid kits
- Insect repellent
- Water
- Powdered Gatorade
- Plastic food bags and Ziplock bags
- Flash lights and batteries
- Gloves
- Hammers and nails
- Duct tape
- Tarps
- Candles
- Clothes pins
- Can openers
- Laundry detergent
Monetary donations can be made payable to Trinity Baptist.
Supplies can be dropped off at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 35 Trinity Road in Laurel, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.