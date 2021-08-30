LDH confirms drowned male in New Orleans is second storm-related death

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the second storm-related death in the state.
According to LDH, a male drowned in New Orleans after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwaters. The happened near I-10 and West End Blvd.
The age and identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said that given the level of destruction, “We’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities.” More than 1 million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday and early Monday before weakening into a tropical storm.
The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid was repaired.