Mississippi State Fair to close early on Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson provided an update on the plans for the Mississippi State Fair ahead of Hurricane Delta.
According to Gipson, gates will close at 10:00 p.m. on Friday instead of 12:00 a.m. On Saturday, gates will reopen at noon instead of 10:00 a.m.
The schedule for the livestock shows on Saturday will remain the same, weather permitting. The Mississippi Coliseum will open as a shelter overnight for anyone who is camping at the fairgrounds. Social distancing measures will be in place.
