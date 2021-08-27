List of school closures announced due to Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Ida approaching the Gulf Coast, some school closures in Mississippi have been announced for Monday, August 30.
School Closures:
- Lawrence County School District – Students and staff will not have in person or virtual class.
- William Carey University
- Daytime and evening classes at William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus will shift to online format for Monday, Aug. 30. Offices will open Monday at noon.
- Daytime and evening classes at William Carey University’s Tradition campus will shift to online format for Monday, Aug. 30. Offices will open Monday at noon.
- The Baton Rouge campus of William Carey University will be closed Monday, Aug. 30. Baton Rouge campus offices and classes will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
