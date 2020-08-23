Long lines at New Orleans stores as neighbors prepare for Marco

(CNN) – Long lines formed outside the Costco in New Orleans on Saturday, as people waited to grab water, non-perishable food, batteries and flashlights. They’re preparing for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Many people there said they are not too nervous about the forecast, as they’ve been through a few storms before. They’re willing to deal with the crowds, if it means they’re ready.

Henry Miller said, “I’m getting prepared. Gassed up my car first. Long lines, but needed the gas, wanted to be prepared in case if it does strengthen, I have enough gas to get out of harm’s way.”

