Louisiana evacuees in Mississippi until they can return home

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – While hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana wait for their power to be restored, many are staying in Mississippi until they can return home.

Hotels in the Jackson-metro area have been filling up with people from south Louisiana, trying to escape the damage left by Hurricane Ida.

“To me, it’s traumatic, and I’ve really praying been praying about it, but I don’t know if I want to go back home. As much as I love New Orleans, I’m just getting tired of running from hurricanes,” said Jeanette White, an evacuee.

She was born and raised in New Orleans. She said the trauma from Hurricane Betsy led to her evacuating during Ida.

“When I was a little girl in 1965, I think we had Hurricane Betsy. Once the water came in, I almost drowned if my daddy hadn’t found me,” White said.

She said she evacuates to Mississippi because she has family here. White said coming to the state over the weekend felt just like evacuating for Hurricane Katrina.

“It was like deja vu. I was driving on the highway, and I looked up and I said, ‘Man, this is the same thing I did in Katrina.’ We took the same route.”

White said she has not been home since the storm, so she has no idea what she will be going back to.

A family of 13 said they weathered the storm, but they left New Orleans this week because they were having a hard time without electricity, and it could be weeks before power is restored in the city.

Jonathan Vogel, an evacuee, said, “Needed to get some air and some running water for some older folks and some babies. Just thankful for the hospitality here.”

Due to widespread power outages and debris, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking evacuees not to return until further notice.