Lowe’s suggests generator for homeowners in the wake of Hurricane Delta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hurricane Delta is expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend, and the storm could cause widespread power outages. A generator could be useful during that time, but it’s also important to know how to safely use one.

Managers at Lowe’s in Hattiesburg said the number one rule for generators is to keep it out of the house.

“One of the biggest safety risks when using a generator is carbon monoxide poisoning, which as you said, in closed areas inside or enclosed in a garage is where you do not want to operate your generator. You want to have it at least 20 feet from your house, where it can ventilate. And if anything does happen to the generator, whether it shorts out or catches fire, anything like that, you have distance from the generator and your house.”

Neighbors should not operate their generators in wet conditions.

