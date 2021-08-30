McComb families work to clean up the damage from Tropical Storm Ida

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in McComb are without power, and they’re working to clean up after Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

Barbara and Coranza Sowels were in their living room when the storm passed through, and they’re glad things didn’t end tragically.

“In the middle of the room, it was like a spin-up tornado, and all of the sudden, we heard, ‘boom,’ and we saw water come through the foyer and leaked through the house, and we saw a tree fell on the roof.”

Down the street from their home, families are without power and trees blocked their paths. Several trees and power lines fell in the city, and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said it could take three days before power is restored.

“Please be patient because we are doing everything that we can. We reached out to Entergy. Entergy is doing everything that they can to restore power back to the City of McComb,” he stated.

“I was here during Katrina. This is a cakewalk compared to what Katrina was,” said one person.

Fred Lindsey, who is a retired firefighter, worked to make sure his neighbors and friends will be taken care of after the storm.

“I got a neighbor that needs trees cut, so he and his wife can get to their house. Another neighbor has fences and cows and about six trees on the fence, so just trying to help my neighbors, so they can get to their house,” he explained.