McComb neighbors wait for power to be restored after Hurricane Ida

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Three days after Hurricane Ida impacted the City of Mccomb, neighbors are still cleaning up, and people are waiting for the power to come back on.

Torie Robinson, a McComb said, “The food went bad. We just spent all of our cash benefits. We ran out of water. We ran out of everything, and it’s hot. We just want our lights.”

If you take a walk along various streets in McComb, you see trees and power lines down.

“I hope they don’t expect these kids to go to school, but don’t have no lights or power. How do you expect the kids to go to school or even do virtual if they don’t give us no lights or power?” Robinson questioned.

Renisha Baker, who also lives in McComb, said she has been without power since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s more so being hot and then in the house, you come outside to sit and worry about mosquitos biting you. A person around the corner from me a tree fell on their house, tree fell in yards around, but I prayed and God answered my prayers and kept us safe,” she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Entergy and Magnolia Power reported more than 10-thousand total customers without power.