McComb neighbors wake up to fallen trees on homes due to Ida

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – People across Southern Mississippi are assessing the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ida.

In McComb, crews are working to remove trees and power lines from the roads. They are also working to remove trees from homes.

Francina Scott, who lives in the city, said she woke up Monday morning to a loud crash of a tree falling into her home. She said two trees fell into her home around 3:00 a.m., causing water to get inside.

Scott said she’s happy no one in her family was hurt. She lost power shortly after the tree fell on her home.

In other parts of the city, McComb Selectman Ted Tullos said his neighbors had to be rescued by firefighters Monday morning after a tree fell on their bedroom.

Crews are working to restore power in the city.