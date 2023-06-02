The Mississippi Department of Transportation offers resources to help Mississippians prepare for hurricane season.,

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers resources to help Mississippians prepare for hurricane season.

MDOT has its hurricane evacuation kit checklist for Mississippians in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. It also has an English, Spanish, and Vietnamese hurricane evacuation guide.

These guides contain information that Tom King, MDOT’s Southern District Transportation Commissioner, feels is important to have.

“MDOT offers free resources to help you make informed decisions ahead of a storm. I encourage every Mississippian to take advantage of these resources to prepare yourself and your family for this hurricane season,” King said in an MDOT press release.

Tom King, MDOT’s Southern District Transportation Commissioner (Courtesy: MDOT)

MDOT’s Evacuation Kit Checklist recommends items to include in evacuation kits, like flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, and water.

The MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide includes contraflow information, evacuation routes, and Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio coverage areas. MPB is on 91.3 FM for the Jackson Metro Area. MPB can be live-streamed on their website or the MPB Public Media App on the Apple Store or Google Play store.

The guide also contains contacts for the American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Highway Patrol, bordering state DOTs and highway patrols, and vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging, and travel resources.

Even outside of hurricane season, Mississippians can use MDOT’s traffic app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Other state agencies, like the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Insurance Department, have similar advisories for hurricane season.

For more hurricane safety tips, MDOT recommends visiting their website at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .