MDOT assessing damage after deadly highway collapse in George County

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, August 31, two people were killed and 10 others were injured in George County when Highway 26 was washed out as a result of Hurricane Ida. The road collapsed just before 10:00 p.m.

Neighbors said the road has been worked on in the past. Robert Miller, who lives in George County, said he travels the road frequently.

“I do remember them, a year or so ago, worry about that part. They dumped dirt for a long time trying to build up the side of the road, and I could remember couple places on down where they put dirt to keep it from eroding up close to the highway,” he said.

A spokesman from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they are working on gathering information on how this all happen and working to assess the damages.

Highway 26 will be closed in this area indefinitely.