MDOT encourages coastal neighbors to prepare for hurricanes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season underway, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging neighbors along the coast to prepare for storms now.

“We’ve already had a tropical system threaten the Mississippi Coast, and we’re only a month into hurricane season,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Don’t wait until another storm threatens to get prepared, get your plan in place today.”

The 2021 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide is available online. Guides are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Neighbors are encouraged to plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so neighbors are asked to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible.