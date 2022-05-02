JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane season is set to begin in Mississippi on June 1, 2022, and will last until November 30, 2022. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said neighbors should start preparing for what is to come.

“This week itself is actually Hurricane Preparedness Week in Mississippi. This week especially, we’re going to be ramping up our messaging just to get you prepared and to get the public prepared. We want everyone to be ready now, not when the storm is approaching,” said Michael Flood, public information officer for MDOT.

Neighbors can download MDOT hurricane guide to also keep up with updates in the area. The guide includes tips, disaster kit supplies, and evacuation routes. Some supplies that should be inside disaster kits include batteries, non-perishable food items, flashlights, and old radios.

“You can’t be too prepared for any type of weather event in Mississippi. Flooding is the top weather related killer as well, in the event of a hurricane,” explained Flood.

According to MDOT officials, the late summer months heading into early fall is when most activity occurs for hurricanes. Neighbors should listen to their local officials as the season approaches. The MDOT mobile app is also available for weather and traffic alerts.