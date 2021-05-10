MDOT encourages neighbors to have evacuation plan ahead of hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway in Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is joining the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other state agencies in urging neighbors and businesses in south Mississippi to develop an evacuation plan.

MDOT offers a 2021 Hurricane Evacuation Guide to help neighbors find the best evacuation route. Neighbors can download the guide at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes. The guides are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“MDOT’s Hurricane Evacuation Guide is easy to understand, completely free and takes the guesswork out of developing an evacuation plan,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “You don’t want to wait until a storm is threatening the Gulf Coast to figure out your evacuation plan. To keep you and your loved ones safe, get prepared today.”

According to MDOT leaders, neighbors should also plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so neighbors are encouraged to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible. It’s vital that residents let family, friends and neighbors know their evacuation plans to make it easier to get in touch with them if needed.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic neighbors should also check their evacuation destination for any regulations related to the pandemic.