MDOT first responders prepare for Hurricane Marco

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Marco approaches the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) first responders are working to prepare the roadways. MDOT first responders are checking equipment, gassing up response vehicles, and currently lowering high mast lights along Interstate 10.

“The men and women of MDOT stand ready for any impacts from Hurricane Marco or other tropical systems that threaten Mississippi. The path of Hurricane Marco is still uncertain, but our first responders are prepared,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “MDOT has a plan in place and so should you, get your evacuation plan together now and know where you will go if you should need it.”

To download the 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide and a full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes .

