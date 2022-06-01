JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season underway, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said neighbors businesses and community organizations across South Mississippi should have a preparedness plan in place before a storm.

“Each year, you can count on the threat of a hurricane along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “It’s a good idea to start preparing for hurricane season now, and free resources from MDOT can help you get started. We encourage all Mississippians to take advantage of these helpful resources and make a plan.”

MDOT offers its 2022 Hurricane Evacuation Guide , which features information such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources are included.

You can order a free copy at GoMDOT.com/maps. Guides are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.