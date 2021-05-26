MDOT to conduct drill on I-59 to prepare for hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced it will conduct a contraflow exercise on I-59 on Thursday, June 3. The drill will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to MDOT, the exercise will include mobilization of manpower and equipment to various exits along I-59 from the Louisiana state line to north of Hattiesburg and beyond.

MDOT’s current I-59 contraflow plan turns all four lanes of interstate traffic northbound to aid in the evacuation of the lower parishes of Louisiana as well as some parts of South Mississippi during severe tropical events. Traffic will returned to normal flow near mile marker 55 south of Hattiesburg.

The drill will allow MDOT personnel an opportunity to test equipment and practice their role in contraflow prior to the peak of hurricane season.

While traffic should not be impacted by this drill, drivers are advised to be aware of MDOT personnel located along the route.