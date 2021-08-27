MDOT urges Mississippians to prepare today for Ida

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With Tropical Storm Ida moving closer to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) urged neighbors to prepare immediately before MDOT crews begin prepping the roadways.

Crews will begin making preparations Saturday morning as Ida moves inland. Electrical crews will remove signal controllers in low lying areas, which will put traffic signals in flash mode or turn them completely off. They will also remove drawbridge arms to prepare the bridges for shutdown, and they will lower high mast lights.

Neighbors should do any traveling or last minute errands to get ready for the storm on Friday, August 27 before MDOT crews begin preparing the roadways.

