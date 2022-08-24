JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 17th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina is on Monday, August 29, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging residents to have a plan in place especially considering it’s peak hurricane season.

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made a impactful landfall in Mississippi as a category three hurricane.

According to the Nation Weather Service (NWS), Hurricane Katrina is ranked to be one of the five deadliest hurricanes to ever hit the United States. The hurricane resulted in 1,833 fatalities and approximately $108 billion in damages.

Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, shared that he hopes and prays that Mississippi never has to experience another storm like Katrina, but he still wants to advise residents to prepare prior to hurricane peak season.

“We never know when another storm might threaten South Mississippi. This anniversary serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of hurricane preparation,” said King.

According to Anna Ehrgoff, Public Information Officer at MDOT, the agency prepares their workers in advance of the peak hurricane season.

“Our crews are always staying prepared, even through severe weather as we want to make sure that all residents stay safe,” said Ehrgoff. “It is important that we be on the lookout and that we prepare now so just in case we can be on the go.”

MDOT has a hurricane evacuation guide that is free and open to residents to know the safest and effective way to maintain through any hurricane. To review the Hurricane Evacuation Guide, click here.