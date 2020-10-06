MEMA encourages Mississippians to prepare for Hurricane Delta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is preparing for any possible effects from Hurricane Delta, as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast.

They said neighbors should be prepared for possible tornadoes, strong winds and heavy rain, which could cause flash flooding.

“One thing we are worried about, is that we don’t want people to get complacent. We know that we have spun people up in the past, saying, ‘Hey get ready for this hurricane, and we’ve been blessed to not take a direct hit.’ You just never know what a storm is going to do especially in Gulf waters, and it is going to hit those warm Gulf waters within the next day or so,” explained Malary White, Director of External Affairs for MEMA.

Sandbags have been sent to the coastal counties. Shelters are on standby in George, Harrison, Hancock, Jackson and Pearl River counties.

