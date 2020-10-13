MEMA gives update on damage from Hurricane Delta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an update on the damage from Hurricane Delta. The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Friday, October 9.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County with maximum winds of 76 mph from Delta.
- Adams County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 27
- Total Businesses Impacted: 3
- Claiborne County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 7
- Total Businesses Impacted: 1
- Total Public Roads Impacted: 1
- Copiah County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 3
- Jefferson County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 2
- Lincoln County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 4
- Wilkinson County:
- Total Homes Impacted: 4
- Total Public Roads Impacted: 14
Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.
