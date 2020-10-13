MEMA gives update on damage from Hurricane Delta

Tropics
Posted:

Pass Christian Sailboat washes ashore in Long Beach after the Hurricane Delta high force winds on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an update on the damage from Hurricane Delta. The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Friday, October 9.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County with maximum winds of 76 mph from Delta.

  • Adams County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 27
    • Total Businesses Impacted: 3
  • Claiborne County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 7
    • Total Businesses Impacted: 1
    • Total Public Roads Impacted: 1
  • Copiah County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 3
  • Jefferson County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 2
  • Lincoln County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 4
  • Wilkinson County:
    • Total Homes Impacted: 4
    • Total Public Roads Impacted: 14

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

