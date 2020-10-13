MEMA gives update on damage from Hurricane Delta

Pass Christian Sailboat washes ashore in Long Beach after the Hurricane Delta high force winds on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an update on the damage from Hurricane Delta. The storm made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Friday, October 9.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County with maximum winds of 76 mph from Delta.

Adams County : Total Homes Impacted: 27 Total Businesses Impacted: 3

: Claiborne County : Total Homes Impacted: 7 Total Businesses Impacted: 1 Total Public Roads Impacted: 1

: Copiah County : Total Homes Impacted: 3

: Jefferson County : Total Homes Impacted: 2

: Lincoln County : Total Homes Impacted: 4

: Wilkinson County : Total Homes Impacted: 4 Total Public Roads Impacted: 14

:

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

LATEST STORIES: