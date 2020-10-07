MEMA provides update on Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency advised Mississippians to be aware of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall on Friday along central Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

Though storm surge projections are not at a high risk level at this time, MEMA said several areas will be impacted by heavy rain and strong winds once the hurricane makes landfall. Places that will experience impact include Hancock County, Jackson County and southwestern Mississippi.

MEMA Director Greg Michel also announced, as precautionary measures, the National Guard will be deployed Wednesday night. Eleven shelters are currently on stand-by in affected counties.

Social distancing and wearing face masks will also be required for entry at the shelters.

LATEST STORIES: