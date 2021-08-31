MEMA provides update on Hurricane Ida response

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) provided an update on the response to Hurricane Ida. The storm made landfall on Sunday, August 29 in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

The storm caused flooding across the state and widespread power outages. There have been two confirmed fatalities in George County as a result of the storm.

In addition to the 154,000 sandbags distributed prior to the storm, MEMA has also sent more than 4,000 bottles of water, 15,000 additional sandbags and 400 tarps to impacted counties.

If neighbors need immediate resources, they are encouraged to contact their county EMA director. Impacted individuals can also call MEMA’s Hurricane Ida hotline at 1-888-574-3583 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays for assistance.

Mississippians who experienced structural damage to their homes are able to submit damage reports online using MEMA’s self-report tool.