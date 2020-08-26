MEMA reports flooding in Harrison County as Hurricane Laura approaches

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) received reports of road closures in Harrison County due to flooding.
The road closures include:
- Cedar Lake Bridge
- Sandbar Land
- Causeway
- Snug Harbor
Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.
The storm surge from Hurricane Laura created minor flooding in Hancock County off of Highway 603.
Hurricane Laura is approaching the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana overnight. The storm could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.
