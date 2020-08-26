MEMA reports flooding in Harrison County as Hurricane Laura approaches

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) received reports of road closures in Harrison County due to flooding.

The road closures include:

Cedar Lake Bridge

Sandbar Land

Causeway

Snug Harbor

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

The storm surge from Hurricane Laura created minor flooding in Hancock County off of Highway 603.

JUST IN: The Storm Surge from #Laura has created minor flooding in Hancock County off of Highway 603 south of I-10. Locals tell me it happens anytime there’s a surge higher than 3ft. but all jokes are on stilts so no property has been damaged but cars are moved to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/268muMGnXI — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura is approaching the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana overnight. The storm could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.

MISSISSIPPI IMPACTS 🌀 expected from Hurricane #Laura starting early Thursday morning…

West: 50 mph peak gust & multiple spin-ups possible

Central: 40 mph peak gust & spin-up tornado possible

East: 30 mph peak gust & very low tornado risk@WJTV #MSwx #tropics pic.twitter.com/NPRJKdiWKC — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 26, 2020

