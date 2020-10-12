MEMA updates preliminary damage report from Hurricane Delta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) updated its preliminary damage report from Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in Louisiana on Friday, October 9, as a Category 2 storm.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Franklin County from Delta. Here are the damage reports that were sent to MEMA:
- Adams: 27 homes in total impacted; three homes were destroyed; three homes with major damage; one business with major damage
- Claiborne: Six homes affected; one mobile home with major damage; one business with minor damage
- Jefferson: One home destroyed; one mobile home with minor damage
- Lincoln: Three homes with minor damage; two public utilities with major damage
- Wilkinson: Four homes with major damage; 14 public roads with minor damage
Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch: Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks
- Roberta McCain, mother of late Sen. John McCain, passes away at 108
- Illinois third-grader earns Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor for saving man’s life
- Stocks are soaring, and most Black people are missing out
- At least 2.5 million minks to be culled in Denmark as coronavirus hits fur farms