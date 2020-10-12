Severe Weather Tools

MEMA updates preliminary damage report from Hurricane Delta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) updated its preliminary damage report from Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in Louisiana on Friday, October 9, as a Category 2 storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Franklin County from Delta. Here are the damage reports that were sent to MEMA:

  • Adams: 27 homes in total impacted; three homes were destroyed; three homes with major damage; one business with major damage
  • Claiborne: Six homes affected; one mobile home with major damage; one business with minor damage
  • Jefferson: One home destroyed; one mobile home with minor damage
  • Lincoln: Three homes with minor damage; two public utilities with major damage
  • Wilkinson: Four homes with major damage; 14 public roads with minor damage

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

