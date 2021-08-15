MEMA urges Mississippians to prepare for severe weather ahead of tropical storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall this week as the peak of hurricane season is approaching.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all Mississippians to begin preparing for severe weather now before its too late. The emergency agency wants to remind everyone to prepare a disaster kit of food and supplies to last up to 72 hours. This includes important documents, emergency cash and any assisted medical devices needed for those with disabilities.

“It’s not just the food and water which are crucial, but how will your day to day life be impacted without power? If you do experience a prolonged power outage, how are you equipped to handle that if you have to evacuate in ant type of situation? Do you know where you are supposed to go? If you have access and functional needs do you have an extra wheelchair? Do you have extra batteries for hearing aids? It’s those types of little things that we need to think about now,” said MEMA Malary White.

For additional information about emergency preparations, visit MEMA’s official website.